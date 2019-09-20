Indialucia – an international musical project by flamenco guitar player Miguel Czachowski, is at the same time one the first band which has managed to successfully combine the music of India with flamenco from Andalusia, giving concerts all over the world since 1999.

Their concert repertoire expresses both the human and musical fusion of these cultures making the audiences to experience a stimulating blend of the extremely rich cultural traditions. Improvisation and rhythm are the common elements in both styles and are essential to the continued existence of this music. Apart of having traditional elements of Indian and flamenco music they enrich the sound with jazz piano, bass guitar, flute and dance. In 2016 they started touring with the classical orchestras giving a new dimension of the symphonic music.

They released two award-winning albums, Indialucia and Acatao. Both of them received award as second best album of the year by Polish Radio. The music was used as a soundtrack for the American movie The Boondock Saints II.