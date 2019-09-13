Arte Diverse Ensemble
Praha 6, Na Zátorce 16
480 Kč – 560 Kč
13září pátek 18:00
Další vstupenky na koncerty
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
Arte Diversa is an ensemble created on the basis of the innovation of virtuoso classical music, brought in a new light. Arte Diversa's unique and highly original arrangements encompass genres ranging from early classics to 20th century music, including film music through Latin jazz, pop and world music. Love for music, excitement, passion and energy are the pillars of the Arte Diversa Ensemble, which make their performances an unforgettable artistic experience.
Více informací o akci Arte Diverse Ensemble na www akce
Podobné akce
16srpen pátek 18:00
23srpen pátek 18:00
30srpen pátek 18:00
6září pátek 18:00
Ubytování v okolí akce Arte Diverse Ensemble
Art Hotel Praha Praha 7 (273 metrů)
Hotel Splendid Praha 7 (756 metrů)