Smetana, Dvořák &Vivaldi in Smetana Hall

J. Pachelbel – Canon in D Major

G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the opera Rinaldo)

W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate Jubilate)

W. A. Mozart – Queen of the Night (from opera Magic Flute)

A. Dvořák – Largo (from Symphony No. 9 „From the New world“)

A. Dvořák – Slovanic dance No. 8

B. Smetana – My Country „The Moldau“

A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)

soprano: Anna Dolejší

conductor: Jaroslav Vodňanský

Duration of concert 65 minutes.