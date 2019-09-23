Smetana, Dvořák &Vivaldi in Smetana Hall

Smetana, Dvořák &Vivaldi in Smetana Hall

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 23.9.2019 v 20:00 hod. (pondělí)
Vstupné:

800 Kč – 1 350 Kč

23září pondělí 20:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

J. Pachelbel – Canon in D Major
G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the opera Rinaldo)
W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate Jubilate)
W. A. Mozart – Queen of the Night (from opera Magic Flute)
A. Dvořák – Largo (from Symphony No. 9 „From the New world“)
A. Dvořák – Slovanic dance No. 8
B. Smetana – My Country „The Moldau“
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)

soprano: Anna Dolejší
conductor: Jaroslav Vodňanský

Duration of concert 65 minutes.

Více informací o akci Smetana, Dvořák &Vivaldi in Smetana Hall na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

5srpen pondělí 20:00

Čtvero ročních dob, Gypsy Airs v Praze

, Praha 1 Koncert

7srpen středa 20:00

The best of Tchaikovsky, Dvořák & Grieg

, Praha 1 Koncert

9srpen pátek 20:00

Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák

, Praha 1 Koncert

10srpen sobota 18:00

Mozart & Vivaldi in Municipal House

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Smetana, Dvořák...

Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)

Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

16lis 19:00

Sametová 30 - Praha

19čvc - 1pro celý den

Alberto Giacometti

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Prašná brána Prašná brána Praha 1 (50 m)
Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (537 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (921 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat