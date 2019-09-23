Smetana, Dvořák &Vivaldi in Smetana Hall
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
800 Kč – 1 350 Kč
23září pondělí 20:00
J. Pachelbel – Canon in D Major
G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the opera Rinaldo)
W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate Jubilate)
W. A. Mozart – Queen of the Night (from opera Magic Flute)
A. Dvořák – Largo (from Symphony No. 9 „From the New world“)
A. Dvořák – Slovanic dance No. 8
B. Smetana – My Country „The Moldau“
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)
soprano: Anna Dolejší
conductor: Jaroslav Vodňanský
Duration of concert 65 minutes.
