Musical Celebration Music From Film & Musical
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
390 Kč – 890 Kč
8září neděle 20:00
Další vstupenky na koncerty
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
MUSICAL CELEBRATION
Music from film & musical
The Ettens Male Voice Choir, conductor Nick Moritz
The Dutch All Saxophone Orchestra, conductor Karl Veen
Vocal soloist Armanda ten Brink
Program:
Music from film and musicals always appeals to the imagination of a large and young audience. During this concert you can enjoy beautiful musical compositions.
Classics such as Bohemian Rhapsody, music from the famous John Williams, a celebration to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals, music from the Lion King and the popular Netflix series Casa del Papel.
But also music from Dvorak, the tango and the Radetsky Marsch are on the program.
You will be surprised with how much power and passion the impressive choir will sing. The choir is assisted by a Unique Saxophone orchestra. The orchestra will certainly surprise you with this very versatile instrument.
In short, a very versatile concert in one of Prague's most beautiful concert halls!
Více informací o akci Musical Celebration Music From Film & Musical na www akce
Podobné akce
27červenec sobota 18:00
The Best Of Classics
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
27červenec sobota 20:00
28červenec neděle 20:30
29červenec pondělí 20:00
Ubytování v okolí akce Musical Celebration...
Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)
Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)