MUSICAL CELEBRATION

Music from film & musical

The Ettens Male Voice Choir, conductor Nick Moritz

The Dutch All Saxophone Orchestra, conductor Karl Veen

Vocal soloist Armanda ten Brink

Program:

Music from film and musicals always appeals to the imagination of a large and young audience. During this concert you can enjoy beautiful musical compositions.

Classics such as Bohemian Rhapsody, music from the famous John Williams, a celebration to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals, music from the Lion King and the popular Netflix series Casa del Papel.

But also music from Dvorak, the tango and the Radetsky Marsch are on the program.

You will be surprised with how much power and passion the impressive choir will sing. The choir is assisted by a Unique Saxophone orchestra. The orchestra will certainly surprise you with this very versatile instrument.

In short, a very versatile concert in one of Prague's most beautiful concert halls!