The Four Seasons

Program:

J.Pachelbel

CANON IN D MAJOR

W.A.Mozart

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

SERENADE NO. 13

KV. 525

Allegro

Menuetto | Andante

Romanze | Allegretto

Rondo | Allegro

Antonio Vivaldi

FOUR SEASONS

CONCERTO NO.1 „SPRING“ Op.8RV 269 Allegro | Largo | Allegro

CONCERTO NO.2 „SUMMER“ Op.8RV 315 Allegro ma non molto | Adagio | Presto

CONCERTO NO.3 „AUTUMN“ Op.RV 293 Allegro | Adagio molto | Allegro

CONCERTO NO.4 „WINTER“ Op.8RV 297 Allegro ma non molto | Largo | Allegro

Performers:

Prague Classical Orchestra – komorní orchestr

Duration of concert 60 minutes.