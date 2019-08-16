The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 16.8.2019 (pátek) 24.8.2019
Vstupné:

600 Kč – 800 Kč

16srpen pátek 20:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Program:

J.Pachelbel
CANON IN D MAJOR

W.A.Mozart
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
SERENADE NO. 13
KV. 525
Allegro
Menuetto | Andante
Romanze | Allegretto
Rondo | Allegro

Antonio Vivaldi
FOUR SEASONS
CONCERTO NO.1 „SPRING“ Op.8RV 269 Allegro | Largo | Allegro
CONCERTO NO.2 „SUMMER“ Op.8RV 315 Allegro ma non molto | Adagio | Presto
CONCERTO NO.3 „AUTUMN“ Op.RV 293 Allegro | Adagio molto | Allegro
CONCERTO NO.4 „WINTER“ Op.8RV 297 Allegro ma non molto | Largo | Allegro

Performers:
Prague Classical Orchestra – komorní orchestr

Duration of concert 60 minutes.

Více informací o akci The Four Seasons na  www akce

Další termíny akce

16.8.2019 20:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
24.8.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

9červenec úterý 19:30

Renée Fleming

, Praha 1 Koncert

10červenec středa 19:00

Ramón Vargas & ČNSO

, Praha 1 Koncert

11červenec čtvrtek 20:00

To nejlepší z Mozarta & Dvořáka

, Praha 1 Koncert

12červenec pátek 20:00

The Four Seasons

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce The Four Seasons

Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)

Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

9lis sobota

Herbie Hancock v Praze

5dub - 31pro celý den

Voayer Gallery

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Prašná brána Prašná brána Praha 1 (50 m)
Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (537 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (921 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat