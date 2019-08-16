The Four Seasons
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
600 Kč – 800 Kč
16srpen pátek 20:00
Program:
J.Pachelbel
CANON IN D MAJOR
W.A.Mozart
A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
SERENADE NO. 13
KV. 525
Allegro
Menuetto | Andante
Romanze | Allegretto
Rondo | Allegro
Antonio Vivaldi
FOUR SEASONS
CONCERTO NO.1 „SPRING“ Op.8RV 269 Allegro | Largo | Allegro
CONCERTO NO.2 „SUMMER“ Op.8RV 315 Allegro ma non molto | Adagio | Presto
CONCERTO NO.3 „AUTUMN“ Op.RV 293 Allegro | Adagio molto | Allegro
CONCERTO NO.4 „WINTER“ Op.8RV 297 Allegro ma non molto | Largo | Allegro
Performers:
Prague Classical Orchestra – komorní orchestr
Duration of concert 60 minutes.
