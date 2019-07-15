Prague Youth Orchestra

Conductor: Štefan Britvík

Violin: Miroslav Vilímec

Program:

Symfonie in D dur (Allegro, Andante, Presto) Josef Mysliveček

Violinkonzert Nr. 5 in A , KV 219 W.A.Mozart

Diocesan Boy’s School Symphony Orchestra

Conductor: Samuel Pang

Program:

String orchestra: 2 Melodies, Op.53: The First Meeting Edvard Grieg

String orchestra: Divertimento, Sz.113 3rd movement Béla Bartók

Symphonic Wind Band: Danzon No. 2 Arturo Márquez

Symphonic Wind Band: Omens of Love Mashima Toshio

Symphony Orchestra: Don Juan, Op.20 Richard Strauss

Symphony Orchestra: Vorspiel to Ride of the Valkyries Richard Wagner

Duration of concert 65 minutes.