Prague Youth Orchestra

Prague Youth Orchestra

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 15.7.2019 v 20:00 hod. (pondělí)

15červenec pondělí 20:00

Žánr: koncertyorchestr

Další vstupenky na koncerty

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Prague Youth Orchestra
Conductor: Štefan Britvík
Violin: Miroslav Vilímec

Program:

Symfonie in D dur (Allegro, Andante, Presto) Josef Mysliveček
Violinkonzert Nr. 5 in A , KV 219 W.A.Mozart

Diocesan Boy’s School Symphony Orchestra
Conductor: Samuel Pang

Program:

String orchestra: 2 Melodies, Op.53: The First Meeting Edvard Grieg
String orchestra: Divertimento, Sz.113 3rd movement Béla Bartók
Symphonic Wind Band: Danzon No. 2 Arturo Márquez
Symphonic Wind Band: Omens of Love Mashima Toshio
Symphony Orchestra: Don Juan, Op.20 Richard Strauss
Symphony Orchestra: Vorspiel to Ride of the Valkyries Richard Wagner

Duration of concert 65 minutes.

Více informací o akci Prague Youth Orchestra na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

29červen sobota 18:00

To nejlepší z Mozarta & Dvořáka

, Praha 1 Koncert

7bře - 30čercelý den

Zdeněk Burian / Širým světem

, Praha 1 Výstava

30červen neděle 20:00

The great classical music

, Praha 1 Koncert

1červenec pondělí 20:00

The best of Tchaikovsky, Dvořák & Grieg

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Prague Youth Orchestra

Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)

Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

30čer 20:00

Festival Orchestra Concert - Prague...

12čvc 19:00

Don Giovanni - Prague Summer Nights

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Prašná brána Prašná brána Praha 1 (50 m)
Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (537 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (921 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat