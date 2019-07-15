Prague Youth Orchestra
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
15červenec pondělí 20:00
15červenec pondělí 20:00
Prague Youth Orchestra
Conductor: Štefan Britvík
Violin: Miroslav Vilímec
Program:
Symfonie in D dur (Allegro, Andante, Presto) Josef Mysliveček
Violinkonzert Nr. 5 in A , KV 219 W.A.Mozart
Diocesan Boy’s School Symphony Orchestra
Conductor: Samuel Pang
Program:
String orchestra: 2 Melodies, Op.53: The First Meeting Edvard Grieg
String orchestra: Divertimento, Sz.113 3rd movement Béla Bartók
Symphonic Wind Band: Danzon No. 2 Arturo Márquez
Symphonic Wind Band: Omens of Love Mashima Toshio
Symphony Orchestra: Don Juan, Op.20 Richard Strauss
Symphony Orchestra: Vorspiel to Ride of the Valkyries Richard Wagner
Duration of concert 65 minutes.
