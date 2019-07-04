CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS

CLEMENTINUM – St. Salvator

At the Charles Bridge

Performers:

• Royal Czech Orchestra

• Robert Hugo – organ

• Viktor Mazáček – violin solo

Program:

• M.A. Charpentier: Te Deum

• J. Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue

• A. Vivaldi: The Four Seasons (Highlights)

• G.F. Händel: Water Music (on the big organ)

• J.S.Bach: Toccata and Fugue in A minor (on the big organ)

• L. v. Beethoven: Symphony No.5 (Allegro)

• W.A. Mozart: A Little Night Music

• G. Verdi: Nabucco – Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (on the big organ)

• A. Dvořák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor

Duration: 60 minutes

The Royal Czech Orchestra and three of Prague's most acclaimed soloists

present a programme with masterpieces of classical music.

The concert takes places in the St Salvatore Church, which is situated

directly at the Charles bridge.