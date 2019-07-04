Candlelight Concerts
Praha 1, Křížovnické náměstí
550 Kč - 850 Kč
4červenec čtvrtek 22:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS
CLEMENTINUM – St. Salvator
At the Charles Bridge
Performers:
• Royal Czech Orchestra
• Robert Hugo – organ
• Viktor Mazáček – violin solo
Program:
• M.A. Charpentier: Te Deum
• J. Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue
• A. Vivaldi: The Four Seasons (Highlights)
• G.F. Händel: Water Music (on the big organ)
• J.S.Bach: Toccata and Fugue in A minor (on the big organ)
• L. v. Beethoven: Symphony No.5 (Allegro)
• W.A. Mozart: A Little Night Music
• G. Verdi: Nabucco – Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (on the big organ)
• A. Dvořák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor
Duration: 60 minutes
The Royal Czech Orchestra and three of Prague's most acclaimed soloists
present a programme with masterpieces of classical music.
The concert takes places in the St Salvatore Church, which is situated
directly at the Charles bridge.
