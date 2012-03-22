Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák

Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 9.8.2019 v 20:00 hod. (pátek)
Vstupné:

1000 Kč

9srpen pátek 20:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

W.A. Mozart – Overture – The Magic Flute

W.A. Mozart – A Little Night Music – I. Allegro

W.A. Mozart – Arie of Constance – Abduction from Seraglio

A. Dvořák – Slavonic Dance No. 10

A. Dvořák – Humoreska

A. Dvořák – Polonaise – Opera Rusalka

A. Dvořák – My Mother Taught Me

Johann Strauss – Emperor Waltz

Johann Strauss – Pizzicato Polka

Johann Strauss – The Bat Arie – Dear Mr. Marquis

Johann Strauss – Under Thunder and Lightning

Johann Strauss – Radetzky March

