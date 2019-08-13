The Best Of Classics
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
1000 Kč
13srpen úterý 20:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
W.A.Mozart: Mala nocni hudba
G.F.Handel: Largo z opery Xerxes
A.Vivaldi: Sinfonia in G
J.Brahms: Uhersky tanec
J.Pachelbel: Kanon
J.S.Bach: Air
A.Dvorak: Largo z 9.symfonie („Z Noveho sveta“)
A.Dvorak: 2 valciky
J.Strauss. Pizzicato polka
Více informací o akci The Best Of Classics na www akce
Další termíny akce
Podobné akce
20červen čtvrtek 19:30
Závěrečný koncert
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
21červen pátek 19:00
Gospel!
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
22červen sobota 20:00
The Four Seasons
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
23červen neděle 19:00
Beatles a jejich svět
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
Ubytování v okolí akce The Best Of Classics
Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)
Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)