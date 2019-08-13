The Best Of Classics

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 13.8.2019 (úterý) 25.8.2019
1000 Kč

W.A.Mozart: Mala nocni hudba
G.F.Handel: Largo z opery Xerxes
A.Vivaldi: Sinfonia in G
J.Brahms: Uhersky tanec
J.Pachelbel: Kanon
J.S.Bach: Air
A.Dvorak: Largo z 9.symfonie („Z Noveho sveta“)
A.Dvorak: 2 valciky
J.Strauss. Pizzicato polka

13.8.2019 20:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
25.8.2019 20:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
