W.A.Mozart: Mala nocni hudba

G.F.Handel: Largo z opery Xerxes

A.Vivaldi: Sinfonia in G

J.Brahms: Uhersky tanec

J.Pachelbel: Kanon

J.S.Bach: Air

A.Dvorak: Largo z 9.symfonie („Z Noveho sveta“)

A.Dvorak: 2 valciky

J.Strauss. Pizzicato polka

Více informací o akci The Best Of Classics na www akce

Další termíny akce