The best of Tchaikovsky, Dvořák & Grieg

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 7.8.2019 (středa) 17.8.2019
Vstupné:

1000 Kč

7srpen středa 20:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

EDVARD H. GRIEG
„Holberg suite for strings, op. 40“

Praeludium
Sarabande
Favorite
Air
Rigaudon
A. DVOŘÁK
„Two Waltzes, op. 54“

Moderato
Allegro
P. I.TCHAIKOVSKY
„Serenade for strings, op. 48“

Pezzo in forma di sonatina
Valse
Elegie
Finale (Tema russo)
P. I.TCHAIKOVSKY

7.8.2019 20:00 (středa) Přidat do kalendáře
17.8.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
