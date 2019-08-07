The best of Tchaikovsky, Dvořák & Grieg

EDVARD H. GRIEG

„Holberg suite for strings, op. 40“ Praeludium

Sarabande

Favorite

Air

Rigaudon

A. DVOŘÁK

„Two Waltzes, op. 54“ Moderato

Allegro

P. I.TCHAIKOVSKY

„Serenade for strings, op. 48“ Pezzo in forma di sonatina

Valse

Elegie

Finale (Tema russo)

