The best of Tchaikovsky, Dvořák & Grieg
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
1000 Kč
7srpen středa 20:00
EDVARD H. GRIEG
„Holberg suite for strings, op. 40“
Praeludium
Sarabande
Favorite
Air
Rigaudon
A. DVOŘÁK
„Two Waltzes, op. 54“
Moderato
Allegro
P. I.TCHAIKOVSKY
„Serenade for strings, op. 48“
Pezzo in forma di sonatina
Valse
Elegie
Finale (Tema russo)
P. I.TCHAIKOVSKY
