PYT+ Present: 26 Pebbles
Praha 1, Nosticova 2a
27červen čtvrtek 20:00
Presented by Prague Youth Theatre PYT+ Students as part of a duology of American contemporary verbatim plays.
On December 14, 2012, Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed twenty-six innocent souls before taking his own life. These twenty-six innocent deaths, like pebbles thrown into a pond, created ripples and vibrations that were felt far beyond the initial rings. This is the story of those vibrations.
By Eric Ulloa. World Premiere Produced by THE HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY, Kevin Moore, President & Artistic Director
