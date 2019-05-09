Koonda Holaa + dDash
Praha 6, Bělohorská 150
9květen čtvrtek 20:00
Psychedelické country, noir western, poselství z temnot a kumpáni na společném turné.
A one man band -sometimes accompanied by many a Mojave California desert rat that fattens up his diet of sun half of the year in Toulouse France His current sound has been branded mystic -noir amerikana or simply psychedelic country / western but it may well be world music from a world that does not yet exists. and actually this is just another faze in his long musical career.
