Koonda Holaa + dDash

Psychedelické country, noir western, poselství z temnot a kumpáni na společném turné.

A one man band -sometimes accompanied by many a Mojave California desert rat that fattens up his diet of sun half of the year in Toulouse France His current sound has been branded mystic -noir amerikana or simply psychedelic country / western but it may well be world music from a world that does not yet exists. and actually this is just another faze in his long musical career.