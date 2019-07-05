Festival Orchestra Concert - Prague Summer Nights

Festival Orchestra Concert - Prague Summer Nights

Adresa:

Praha 1, Alšovo nábřeží 12

Termín: 5.7.2019 v 20:00 hod. (pátek)
Vstupné:

400 Kč - 800 Kč

5červenec pátek 20:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

The Prague Summer Nights Festival Orchestra conducted by Maestro John Nardolillo will be playing classical favorites by Dvořák and Mozart. Joined by Clarinetist Walter Seyfarth from the Berlin Philharmonic to perform Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto.

John Nardolillo | conductor
Walter Seyfarth | clarinet from the Berlin Philharmonic

Mozart: Clarinet Concerto
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

Debuting in 2015 and hailed for its “high-quality productions” (Hospodářské noviny) and “sophistication” (Prague Post), Classical Movements’ Prague Summer Nights: Young Artists Music Festival (PSN) affords aspiring young professionals in the world of opera and orchestra the opportunity to perform in some of Europe’s most historic venues and offers fully-staged opera productions, orchestral performances, chamber music concerts, an opera scenes program, and a cabaret concert.

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

26duben pátek 20:00

Stanley Clarke and his Band - ZRUŠENO

, Praha 1 Koncert

27duben sobota 10:00

PKF - Prague Philharmonia: Hudební město - Koncert pro děti (D4)

, Praha 1 Koncert

27duben sobota 12:00

PKF - Prague Philharmonia: Hudební město - Koncert pro děti (E4)

, Praha 1 Koncert

4květen sobota 19:30

Vladimir & Vovka Ashkenazy

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Festival Orchestra...

Florentina Boat Praha 1 (232 metrů)

Hotel U Tří bubnů Praha 1 (279 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

30lis 20:00

Andrea Bocelli v Praze 2019

6dub - 28dub celý den

Velikonoční trhy na náměstí...

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Staroměstské náměstí Staroměstské náměstí Praha 1 (387 m)
Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (409 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (804 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat