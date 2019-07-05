Festival Orchestra Concert - Prague Summer Nights

The Prague Summer Nights Festival Orchestra conducted by Maestro John Nardolillo will be playing classical favorites by Dvořák and Mozart. Joined by Clarinetist Walter Seyfarth from the Berlin Philharmonic to perform Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto.

John Nardolillo | conductor

Walter Seyfarth | clarinet from the Berlin Philharmonic

Mozart: Clarinet Concerto

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

Debuting in 2015 and hailed for its “high-quality productions” (Hospodářské noviny) and “sophistication” (Prague Post), Classical Movements’ Prague Summer Nights: Young Artists Music Festival (PSN) affords aspiring young professionals in the world of opera and orchestra the opportunity to perform in some of Europe’s most historic venues and offers fully-staged opera productions, orchestral performances, chamber music concerts, an opera scenes program, and a cabaret concert.