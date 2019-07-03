Chamber Music Concert - Prague Summer Nights

Chamber Music Concert - Prague Summer Nights

Praha 1, Alšovo nábřeží 2

Termín: 3.7.2019 v 19:30 hod. (středa)
400 Kč

The Prague Summer Nights Festival Orchestra Musicians performing Chamber Music.

A selection of pieces by: Barber, Dvořák, Hindemith, Mozart, Nielsen

Debuting in 2015 and hailed for its “high-quality productions” (Hospodářské noviny) and “sophistication” (Prague Post), Classical Movements’ Prague Summer Nights: Young Artists Music Festival (PSN) affords aspiring young professionals in the world of opera and orchestra the opportunity to perform in some of Europe’s most historic venues and offers fully-staged opera productions, orchestral performances, chamber music concerts, an opera scenes program, and a cabaret concert.

