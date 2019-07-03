Chamber Music Concert - Prague Summer Nights
Praha 1, Alšovo nábřeží 2
400 Kč
3červenec středa 19:30
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
The Prague Summer Nights Festival Orchestra Musicians performing Chamber Music.
A selection of pieces by: Barber, Dvořák, Hindemith, Mozart, Nielsen
Debuting in 2015 and hailed for its “high-quality productions” (Hospodářské noviny) and “sophistication” (Prague Post), Classical Movements’ Prague Summer Nights: Young Artists Music Festival (PSN) affords aspiring young professionals in the world of opera and orchestra the opportunity to perform in some of Europe’s most historic venues and offers fully-staged opera productions, orchestral performances, chamber music concerts, an opera scenes program, and a cabaret concert.
