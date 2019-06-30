Festival Orchestra Concert - Prague Summer Nights

Festival Orchestra Concert

Andres Cardenes | conductor

Rossini: Overture to L'italiana in Algeri

Schumann: Symphony No. 3 “Rhenish”

Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

Debuting in 2015 and hailed for its “high-quality productions” (Hospodářské noviny) and “sophistication” (Prague Post), Classical Movements’ Prague Summer Nights: Young Artists Music Festival (PSN) affords aspiring young professionals in the world of opera and orchestra the opportunity to perform in some of Europe’s most historic venues and offers fully-staged opera productions, orchestral performances, chamber music concerts, an opera scenes program, and a cabaret concert.