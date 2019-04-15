Čtvero ročních dob, Gypsy Airs v Praze

Čtvero ročních dob, Gypsy Airs v Praze

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 15.4.2019 v 17:30 hod. (pondělí)
Vstupné:

1000 Kč

15duben pondělí 17:30

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

A.Vivaldi: The four seasons
J.Pachelbel: Canon
J.Brahms: Hungarian Dance
P.Sarasate: Gypsy melodies

Informace o dějišti
Obecní Dům - Grégrův sál
Náměstí Republiky 5
Praha 1

Více informací o akci Čtvero ročních dob, Gypsy Airs v Praze na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

