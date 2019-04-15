Čtvero ročních dob, Gypsy Airs v Praze
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
1000 Kč
15duben pondělí 17:30
A.Vivaldi: The four seasons
J.Pachelbel: Canon
J.Brahms: Hungarian Dance
P.Sarasate: Gypsy melodies
Informace o dějišti
Obecní Dům - Grégrův sál
Náměstí Republiky 5
Praha 1
