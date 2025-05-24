Easter Concert - Praha

Easter Concert - Praha

Adresa:

Praha 1, Křížovnické náměstí

Termín: 20.4.2019 v 17:00 hod. (sobota)
Vstupné:

650 Kč – 1 050 Kč

20duben sobota 17:00

PROGRAM:

J.S. BACH – Toccata & Fugue in D minor

A. VIVALDI – The Four Seasons – Spring & Summer

G.F. HAENDEL – The Messiah – (Highlights including Halleluja)

Duration 70 minutes

Performers:

• Royal Czech Orchestra

• Prague Festival Choir

• Marie Fajtová – soprano

• Robert Hugo – organ

• Viktor Mazáček – violin solo

and other soloists

The Royal Czech Orchestra, some of Prague's most acclaimed soloists and
the Prague Festival Choir present a programme with three masterpieces of
classical music.

The concert takes places in the landmark St Salvatore Church, which is
situated directly at the Charles bridge.

