Easter Concert - Praha

PROGRAM:

J.S. BACH – Toccata & Fugue in D minor

A. VIVALDI – The Four Seasons – Spring & Summer

G.F. HAENDEL – The Messiah – (Highlights including Halleluja)

Duration 70 minutes

Performers:

• Royal Czech Orchestra

• Prague Festival Choir

• Marie Fajtová – soprano

• Robert Hugo – organ

• Viktor Mazáček – violin solo

and other soloists

The Royal Czech Orchestra, some of Prague's most acclaimed soloists and

the Prague Festival Choir present a programme with three masterpieces of

classical music.

The concert takes places in the landmark St Salvatore Church, which is

situated directly at the Charles bridge.