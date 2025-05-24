Easter Concert - Praha
Praha 1, Křížovnické náměstí
650 Kč – 1 050 Kč
20duben sobota 17:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
PROGRAM:
J.S. BACH – Toccata & Fugue in D minor
A. VIVALDI – The Four Seasons – Spring & Summer
G.F. HAENDEL – The Messiah – (Highlights including Halleluja)
Duration 70 minutes
Performers:
• Royal Czech Orchestra
• Prague Festival Choir
• Marie Fajtová – soprano
• Robert Hugo – organ
• Viktor Mazáček – violin solo
and other soloists
The Royal Czech Orchestra, some of Prague's most acclaimed soloists and
the Prague Festival Choir present a programme with three masterpieces of
classical music.
The concert takes places in the landmark St Salvatore Church, which is
situated directly at the Charles bridge.
Podobné akce
17březen neděle 18:00
Jarní podvečer s Vivaldim
19březen úterý 19:30
Endellion String Quartet
23duben úterý 19:30
Beethoven Trio Bonn
7květen úterý 19:30
Petr Nekoranec
Ubytování v okolí akce Easter Concert - Praha
Residence Royal Road Praha 1 (115 metrů)
Residence Liliová Praha 1 (122 metrů)