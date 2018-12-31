SaSaZu New Years Eve
31prosinec pondělí 22:00
Officially the biggest New Year's Eve Event in Prague !! We all know its the unique day to welcome the new year in a right and proper way at the right spot.
THE ROYAL CELEBRATION : ROYAL, UNIQUE, QUALITY, STYLISH, GLAMOUR, LEVELLED. Welcome to Prague and welcome to the biggest indoor celebration of its kind!!!
We present you the most unique New Year's Eve in a Royal way in the heart of Europe; We present you style, we present you quality, we present you glamour and we present you; ROYALITY
