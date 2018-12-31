SaSaZu New Years Eve

SaSaZu New Years Eve

Adresa:

Praha 7, Bubenské nábř. 306/13

Termín: 31.12.2018 v 22:00 hod. (pondělí)

31prosinec pondělí 22:00

Žánr: koncerty

Další vstupenky na koncerty

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Officially the biggest New Year's Eve Event in Prague !! We all know its the unique day to welcome the new year in a right and proper way at the right spot.

THE ROYAL CELEBRATION : ROYAL, UNIQUE, QUALITY, STYLISH, GLAMOUR, LEVELLED. Welcome to Prague and welcome to the biggest indoor celebration of its kind!!! 

We present you the most unique New Year's Eve in a Royal way in the heart of Europe; We present you style, we present you quality, we present you glamour and we present you; ROYALITY 

Více informací o akci SaSaZu New Years Eve na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 7 Akce v MČ Praha 7

Podobné akce

1leden úterý 17:00

New Year´s Eve Concert: Antonio Vivaldi - The four seasons

, Křížovnické nám. Koncert

30listopad pátek 18:30

Magic Advent in Old Prague

, Mariánské náměstí Koncert

2prosinec neděle 20:00

Famous Classical Masterpieces

, Náměstí Republiky 5 Koncert

2prosinec neděle 19:00

, Mariánské náměstí Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce SaSaZu New Years Eve

Extol Inn Praha 7 (529 metrů)

Hotel Karlín Praha 8 (640 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

7pro - 8pro celý den

Erotický veletrh 2018

30lis 20:00

Andrea Bocelli v Praze 2019

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Prašná brána Prašná brána Praha 1 (1 896 m)
Žižkovská věž Žižkovská věž Praha 3 (2.1 km)
Kavárna Kaaba Kavárna Kaaba Praha 2 (2.4 km)

Mohlo by tě zajímat