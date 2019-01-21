The Good and the True weaves the true testimonies of two extraordinary people who survived Nazi hell. The show was successfully put on Broadway stage in New York.

This is the story of two people who went through the same places and experienced similar tragedies – and yet they never met. The paths of their lives crossed each other, but also passed each other by. Athlete Miloš Dobrý and actress Hana Pravdová spent their working lives building suspense, knocking crowds into submission and drawing gasps from onlookers. Both survived Auschwitz and were first-hand witnesses to murder.

Did they possess exceptional strength of character and an iron will, or was their survival just “good luck”? A remarkable piece of verbatim theatre, The Good and the True weaves the true testimonies of two extraordinary people into an English-language adaptation of the award-winning Shoah, directed by Daniel Hrbek for Prague’s Švanda Theatre. Actress Isobel Pravda is the granddaughter of survivor Hana Pravdová; she plays her grandmother for the first time on stage. Actor Saul Reichlin is an award-winning actor whose own one-man play Sholom Aleichem has been performed in the West End, on Broadway and in most major European countries.