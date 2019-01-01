Kangaroo Sushi Live Concert
Praha 2, Koubkova 2
Zdarma
23listopad pátek 20:00
KANGAROO SUSHI LIVE CONCERT What happens in Prague when an Italian, Indian and German musicians get together? They create an amazing band called Kangaroo Sushi.
COME AS YOU ARE, CHILL, DRINK AND LISTEN TO ONE OF THE MOST AMAZING EXPAT BAND IN PRAGUE. FRIDAY 23.11. 2018 FROM 8 PM - 10 PM Addmission: Free - Donations to the band are welcome & appreciated!
