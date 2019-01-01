Kangaroo Sushi Live Concert

Adresa:

Praha 2, Koubkova 2

Termín: 23.11.2018
Vstupné:

Zdarma

23listopad pátek 20:00

Žánr: koncerty

KANGAROO SUSHI LIVE CONCERT What happens in Prague when an Italian, Indian and German musicians get together? They create an amazing band called Kangaroo Sushi.

COME AS YOU ARE, CHILL, DRINK AND LISTEN TO ONE OF THE MOST AMAZING EXPAT BAND IN PRAGUE. FRIDAY 23.11. 2018 FROM 8 PM - 10 PM Addmission: Free - Donations to the band are welcome & appreciated!

Více informací o akci Kangaroo Sushi Live Concert na  www akce

Tato akce již proběhla a není aktuální. V nabídce však máme mnoho jiných souvisejících akcí!

Hudební kluby - Praha 2 Akce v MČ Praha 2

