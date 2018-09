Imagination Festival v Praze

24.11.2018 - IMAGINATION FESTIVAL, PVA EXPO PRAGUE, CZECH REP.

The biggest drum & bass and harder styles festival!

Aftermovie 2017: https://youtu.be/sSVK9TNsU6s

FULL LINE UP WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN UPCOMING WEEKS

www.imaginationfestival.cz

MAIN STAGE 1: IMAGINATION DRUM & BASS (a-z)

A.M.C

EMPEROR

MADUK

PYTHIUS

3RDKND (DONNY, KATHARSYS, FORBIDDEN SOCIETY)

& many more to be announced in phase 3

MAIN STAGE 2: DEVASTATOR HARDER STYLES (a-z)

EVIL ACTIVITIES

MANDY

SEFA

ZATOX

& many more to be announced in phase 3