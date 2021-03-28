Cadence Ensemble (Armenia)

Cadence Ensemble (Armenia)

Adresa:

Praha 1, U Milosrdných

Termín: 25.9.2018 v 19:00 hod. (úterý)

25září úterý 19:00

Žánr: koncertyklasikavážnákoncerty

Cadence Ensemble (Armenia) concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian republic

program includes compositions of Astor Piazzolla, Komitas and others

  • Khachumyan Varazdat – violin
  • Jaghatspanyan Hakob – guitar
  • Yeganyan Meruzhan – accordion
  • Mikayelyan Sofi – piano
  • Amiryan Gurgen – contrabass

