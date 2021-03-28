Cadence Ensemble (Armenia)
Praha 1, U Milosrdných
25září úterý 19:00
Cadence Ensemble (Armenia) concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian republic
program includes compositions of Astor Piazzolla, Komitas and others
- Khachumyan Varazdat – violin
- Jaghatspanyan Hakob – guitar
- Yeganyan Meruzhan – accordion
- Mikayelyan Sofi – piano
- Amiryan Gurgen – contrabass
