The Best of Classics & Opera with Ballet

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 23.9.2018 v 20:00 hod. (neděle)
Vstupné:

1100 – 1300 Kč

23září neděle 20:00

Žánr: koncertypraha hudba koncert vážná hudba

Frédeéric Chopin – Les Sylfides

W.A. Mozart – Turecký pochod

W.A. Mozart – Arie Královny noci

Charles Gounod – Tanec z Valpružiny noci

Bedřich Smetana – Louisina polka

Jacques Offenbach – Barkarola

Jacques Offenbach – Arie Olympie

Antonín Dvořák – Humoreska

Antonín Dvořák – Když mne stará matka

A. Rubinstein – Melody in F

Adolphe Ch. Adam – Kdybych byl králem

Richard Heuberger – Chambre séparée

Johann Strauss – Unter Donner und Blitz

