The Best of Classics & Opera with Ballet
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
1100 – 1300 Kč
23září neděle 20:00
Frédeéric Chopin – Les Sylfides
W.A. Mozart – Turecký pochod
W.A. Mozart – Arie Královny noci
Charles Gounod – Tanec z Valpružiny noci
Bedřich Smetana – Louisina polka
Jacques Offenbach – Barkarola
Jacques Offenbach – Arie Olympie
Antonín Dvořák – Humoreska
Antonín Dvořák – Když mne stará matka
A. Rubinstein – Melody in F
Adolphe Ch. Adam – Kdybych byl králem
Richard Heuberger – Chambre séparée
Johann Strauss – Unter Donner und Blitz
