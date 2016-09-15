Maria Kron
Praha 1, Malostranské náměstí
300 – 490 Kč
3listopad sobota 18:00
Další vstupenky na koncerty
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
Johann Sebastian Bach, Guillaume de Machaut, Johann H. Schein, Jan Dismas Zelenka
Collegium 419 – Vocal Ensemble, Lukáš Vendl – artistic leader
Here you will find detailed program and information about the soloists.
Podobné akce
9srpen čtvrtek 18:00
Ave Maria
Chrám sv. Mikuláše, Praha 1 Koncert
10srpen pátek 18:00
11srpen sobota 18:00
Aleluja
Chrám sv. Mikuláše, Praha 1 Koncert
13srpen pondělí 18:00
Panis Angelicus
Chrám sv. Mikuláše, Praha 1 Koncert
Ubytování v okolí akce Maria Kron
Amour Hotel Residence Praha 1 (65 metrů)
Alchymist Grand Hotel and SPA Praha 1 (178 metrů)