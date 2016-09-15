Maria Kron

Maria Kron

Adresa:

Praha 1, Malostranské náměstí

Termín: 3.11.2018 v 18:00 hod. (sobota)
Vstupné:

300 – 490 Kč

3listopad sobota 18:00

Žánr: koncertypraha hudba koncert

Další vstupenky na koncerty

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Johann Sebastian Bach, Guillaume de Machaut, Johann H. Schein, Jan Dismas Zelenka
Collegium 419 – Vocal Ensemble, Lukáš Vendl – artistic leader

Here you will find detailed program and information about the soloists.

http://www.stnicholas.cz/en/concerts/

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

9srpen čtvrtek 18:00

Ave Maria

, Praha 1 Koncert

10srpen pátek 18:00

Flétnová díkůvzdání

, Praha 1 Koncert

11srpen sobota 18:00

Aleluja

, Praha 1 Koncert

13srpen pondělí 18:00

Panis Angelicus

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Maria Kron

Amour Hotel Residence Praha 1 (65 metrů)

Alchymist Grand Hotel and SPA Praha 1 (178 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

15zář - 16zář celý den

Pražské Pivní Slavnosti

15zář 19:30

Alice Merton

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Pražský hrad Pražský hrad Praha 1 (343 m)
Chrám svatého Víta Chrám svatého Víta Praha 1 (366 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (1 309 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat