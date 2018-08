Vánoční koncert

Czech and World Christmas carols performed by angelic soprano accompanied on organ and violin.

Program:

J.S.Bach : Toccata and Fugue in D minor – organ

J.J.Ryba : The Nightingale- Czech Chrismas Song – organ, violin, soprano

G.F.Händel : Sonata in D major – organ, violin

F.Schubert : Mille cherubini in coro – organ, soprano

F.Schubert : Ave Maria- organ, soprano

T.Albinoni : Adagio – organ, violin

J.N.Seeger : Pastorela in d – organ

P.Mascagni : Ave Maria – organ, violin, soprano

A.Dvorak : Humoresque – organ, violin

A.Dvorak : Biblical songs No.4, No.10 – organ, soprano

Medley of Czech carols – organ, violin, soprano

World Carols : Gloria, Stille Nacht, Adeste fideles – organ, violin, soprano

Duration of concert is 60 minutes.