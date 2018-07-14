The best of Mozart in Old Prague

The best of Mozart in Old Prague

Adresa:

Praha 1, Mariánské náměstí

Termín: 14.7.2018 (sobota) 29.9.2018
Vstupné:

600 – 800 Kč

14červenec sobota 20:00

Žánr: koncertyhudba praha koncert vážná hudba

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

W. A. Mozart – Turkish march
W. A. Mozart – Papageno´s aria (Magic Flute)
W. A. Mozart – Cinque, dieci, venti… (The Marriage of Figaro)
T. Albinoni – Adagio in g minor
W. A. Mozart – Pamina´s aria (Magic Flute) or
Queen of the Night (Magic Flute)
W. A. Mozart – Leporello´s aria – Don Giovanni)
W. A. Mozart – Laci darem la mano (Don Giovanni)
M. A. Charpentier – Te Deum
G. Verdi – Violetta's aria from the Opera La Traviata
G. Verdi – Fiesco´s aria from the Oper Simone Boccanegra
A. Dvořák – Humoresque
A. Dvořák – Rusalka's aria (Rusalka)
A. Dvořák – Biblical song No. 4
A. Dvořák – Biblical song No. 10
J. Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 5
W. A. Mozart – Agnus dei (Coronation Mass)
W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate jubilate)
W. A. Mozart – Pa-pa duet (Magic Flute)

Duration of concert is 65 minutes.

Více informací o akci The best of Mozart in Old Prague na  www akce

Další termíny akce

14.7.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
16.7.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
21.7.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
23.7.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
30.7.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
6.8.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
11.8.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
13.8.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
18.8.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
20.8.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
25.8.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
27.8.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
1.9.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
3.9.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
8.9.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
10.9.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
15.9.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
17.9.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
22.9.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
24.9.2018 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

13červenec pátek 18:00

Vivaldi / Four Seasons

, Praha 1 Koncert

13červenec pátek 20:00

Smetana, Dvořák and Vivaldi in Old Prague

, Praha 1 Koncert

10srpen pátek 20:00

Vivaldi / Four Seasons

, Praha 1 Koncert

24srpen pátek 20:00

Smetana, Dvořák and Vivaldi in Old Prague

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce The best of Mozart in...

Hotel Praha 1 (84 metrů)

Clementin hotel Praha 1 (89 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

22čvc 19:00

Soulfly v Praze

30čvc 20:00

Letní scéna Harfa: Hoří, má...

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Staroměstské náměstí Staroměstské náměstí Praha 1 (212 m)
Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (254 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (571 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat