Magnificat

Magnificat

Adresa:

Praha 1, Malostranské náměstí

Termín: 26.8.2018 v 18:00 hod. (neděle)
Vstupné:

300 – 490 Kč

26srpen neděle 18:00

Žánr: koncertyhudba praha koncert vážná hudba kostel

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

J. S. Bach, G. Ph. Telemann, J. Pachelbel, G. F. Händel
Jan Morávek – Bass, Miroslav Laštovka – Trumpet, Pavel Verner – Cello, Jan Kalfus – Positive Organ

A. Dvořák, F. Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, J. Brahms, L. Luzzi, J. S. Bach
Tereza Nováková – Soprano, Daniela Kosinová Valtová – Positive Organ

J. S. Bach, G. Frescobaldi, J. K. Kerll, C. Monteverdi, G. F. Händel
Irena Troupová – Soprano, Lukáš Vendl – Organ

Here you will find detailed program and information about the soloists.
http://www.stnicholas.cz/en/concerts/

Více informací o akci Magnificat na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

13červenec pátek 18:00

Ave Maria

, Praha 1 Koncert

14červenec sobota 18:00

Ave Verum

, Praha 1 Koncert

15červenec neděle 18:00

Aleluja

, Praha 1 Koncert

17červenec úterý 18:00

Hobojová Setkání

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Magnificat

Amour Hotel Residence Praha 1 (65 metrů)

Alchymist Grand Hotel and SPA Praha 1 (178 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

7zář 19:00

Rusalka

29srp 20:00

Letní scéna Harfa: Příští ho...

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Pražský hrad Pražský hrad Praha 1 (343 m)
Chrám svatého Víta Chrám svatého Víta Praha 1 (366 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (1 309 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat