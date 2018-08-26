Magnificat
Praha 1, Malostranské náměstí
300 – 490 Kč
26srpen neděle 18:00
J. S. Bach, G. Ph. Telemann, J. Pachelbel, G. F. Händel
Jan Morávek – Bass, Miroslav Laštovka – Trumpet, Pavel Verner – Cello, Jan Kalfus – Positive Organ
A. Dvořák, F. Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, J. Brahms, L. Luzzi, J. S. Bach
Tereza Nováková – Soprano, Daniela Kosinová Valtová – Positive Organ
J. S. Bach, G. Frescobaldi, J. K. Kerll, C. Monteverdi, G. F. Händel
Irena Troupová – Soprano, Lukáš Vendl – Organ
Here you will find detailed program and information about the soloists.
http://www.stnicholas.cz/en/concerts/
