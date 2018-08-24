Laudate

Adresa:

Praha 1, Malostranské náměstí

Termín: 24.8.2018 v 18:00 hod. (pátek)
Vstupné:

300 – 490 Kč

Žánr: koncertyhudba praha koncert vážná hudba kostel

Johann Sebastian Bach, Alessandro Stradella, Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Charles Gounod

Karolína Janů – soprano, Pavla Salvová – organ

Here you will find detailed program and information about the soloists.

http://www.stnicholas.cz/en/concerts/

