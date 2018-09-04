A. Vivaldi – The Four Seasons

Adresa:

Praha 1, ulice Karlova

Termín: 4.9.2018 4.10.2018
Vstupné:

600 – 700 Kč

4zář - 4říj celý den

Žánr: výstavyhudba praha koncert vážná hudba kostel

In a chamber classical concert in St. Climent Church in Clementinum you will hear famous pieces of world and Czech classical music.

Enjoy a great Prague classical concert, performed by renowned chamber ensemble Musica Pragensis. Minor concert in a quiet and romantic atmosphere.

Program:
W. A. Mozart: A Little Night Music
J. S. Bach: Air
G. F. Handel: Concerto for organ, strings
T. Albioni: Adagio
J. N. Pachelbel: Canon
F. Schubert: Ave Maria
B. Smetana: Vltava (Moldau) from the cycle of Symphonic Poem Ma Vlast ( My Country)
A. Dvorak: Waltz in A
A. Vivaldi: The Four Seasons – Spring – Allegro, Largo, Summer – Allegro non molto, Adagio, Presto

Soloist:
Marie Novakova – organ
Chamber ensemble Musica Pragensis

Duration: 60 minutes

4.9.2018 19:00 (úterý)
5.9.2018 19:00 (středa)
6.9.2018 19:00 (čtvrtek)
8.9.2018 19:00 (sobota)
10.9.2018 19:00 (pondělí)
12.9.2018 19:00 (středa)
13.9.2018 19:00 (čtvrtek)
15.9.2018 19:00 (sobota)
17.9.2018 19:00 (pondělí)
18.9.2018 19:00 (úterý)
19.9.2018 19:00 (středa)
20.9.2018 19:00 (čtvrtek)
22.9.2018 19:00 (sobota)
24.9.2018 19:00 (pondělí)
25.9.2018 19:00 (úterý)
26.9.2018 19:00 (středa)
29.9.2018 19:00 (sobota)
1.10.2018 19:00 (pondělí)
2.10.2018 19:00 (úterý)
3.10.2018 19:00 (středa)
Galerie a muzea - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

