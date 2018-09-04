Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
In a chamber classical concert in St. Climent Church in Clementinum you will hear famous pieces of world and Czech classical music.
Enjoy a great Prague classical concert, performed by renowned chamber ensemble Musica Pragensis. Minor concert in a quiet and romantic atmosphere.
Program:
W. A. Mozart: A Little Night Music
J. S. Bach: Air
G. F. Handel: Concerto for organ, strings
T. Albioni: Adagio
J. N. Pachelbel: Canon
F. Schubert: Ave Maria
B. Smetana: Vltava (Moldau) from the cycle of Symphonic Poem Ma Vlast ( My Country)
A. Dvorak: Waltz in A
A. Vivaldi: The Four Seasons – Spring – Allegro, Largo, Summer – Allegro non molto, Adagio, Presto
Soloist:
Marie Novakova – organ
Chamber ensemble Musica Pragensis
Duration: 60 minutes
