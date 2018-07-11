A. Vivaldi – The Four Seasons

Adresa:

Praha 1, ulice Karlova

Termín: 11.7.2018 (středa) 7.8.2018
Vstupné:

600 – 700 Kč

11červenec středa 19:00

In a chamber classical concert in St. Climent Church in Clementinum you will hear famous pieces of world and Czech classical music.

Enjoy a great Prague classical concert, performed by renowned chamber ensemble Musica Pragensis. Minor concert in a quiet and romantic atmosphere.

Program:
W. A. Mozart: A Little Night Music
J. S. Bach: Air
G. F. Handel: Concerto for organ, strings
T. Albioni: Adagio
J. N. Pachelbel: Canon
F. Schubert: Ave Maria
B. Smetana: Vltava (Moldau) from the cycle of Symphonic Poem Ma Vlast ( My Country)
A. Dvorak: Waltz in A
A. Vivaldi: The Four Seasons – Spring – Allegro, Largo, Summer – Allegro non molto, Adagio, Presto

Soloist:
Marie Novakova – organ
Chamber ensemble Musica Pragensis

Duration: 60 minutes

Více informací o akci A. Vivaldi – The Four Seasons na  www akce

11.7.2018 19:00 (středa) Přidat do kalendáře
12.7.2018 19:00 (čtvrtek) Přidat do kalendáře
14.7.2018 19:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
16.7.2018 19:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
17.7.2018 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
18.7.2018 19:00 (středa) Přidat do kalendáře
19.7.2018 19:00 (čtvrtek) Přidat do kalendáře
21.7.2018 19:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
23.7.2018 19:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
24.7.2018 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
25.7.2018 19:00 (středa) Přidat do kalendáře
26.7.2018 19:00 (čtvrtek) Přidat do kalendáře
28.7.2018 19:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
30.7.2018 19:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
31.7.2018 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
1.8.2018 19:00 (středa) Přidat do kalendáře
2.8.2018 19:00 (čtvrtek) Přidat do kalendáře
4.8.2018 19:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
6.8.2018 19:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
7.8.2018 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
