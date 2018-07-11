In a chamber classical concert in St. Climent Church in Clementinum you will hear famous pieces of world and Czech classical music.

Enjoy a great Prague classical concert, performed by renowned chamber ensemble Musica Pragensis. Minor concert in a quiet and romantic atmosphere.

Program:

W. A. Mozart: A Little Night Music

J. S. Bach: Air

G. F. Handel: Concerto for organ, strings

T. Albioni: Adagio

J. N. Pachelbel: Canon

F. Schubert: Ave Maria

B. Smetana: Vltava (Moldau) from the cycle of Symphonic Poem Ma Vlast ( My Country)

A. Dvorak: Waltz in A

A. Vivaldi: The Four Seasons – Spring – Allegro, Largo, Summer – Allegro non molto, Adagio, Presto

Soloist:

Marie Novakova – organ

Chamber ensemble Musica Pragensis

Duration: 60 minutes