Mozart & Vivaldi in Municipal House

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 16.7.2018 (pondělí) 4.11.2018
Vstupné:

800 – 1000 Kč

16červenec pondělí 18:00

Žánr: koncertyhudba koncert praha vážná hudba obecní dům

J. Pachelbel – Canon in D Major
G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the opera Rinaldo)
W. A. Mozart – Divertimento D Major, KV 136
W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate Jubilate)
W. A. Mozart – Queen of the Night (from opera Magic Flute)
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)

Duration of concert 65 minutes.

Koncert se uskuteční v Grégrově sále v Obecním domě v Praze.

Více informací o akci Mozart & Vivaldi in Municipal House na  www akce

16.7.2018 18:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
11.8.2018 18:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
22.9.2018 18:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
6.10.2018 18:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
4.11.2018 18:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
