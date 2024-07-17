Mozart & Vivaldi in Municipal House

J. Pachelbel – Canon in D Major

G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the opera Rinaldo)

W. A. Mozart – Divertimento D Major, KV 136

W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate Jubilate)

W. A. Mozart – Queen of the Night (from opera Magic Flute)

A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)

Duration of concert 65 minutes.

Koncert se uskuteční v Grégrově sále v Obecním domě v Praze.