Mozart & Vivaldi in Municipal House
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
800 – 1000 Kč
16červenec pondělí 18:00
J. Pachelbel – Canon in D Major
G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the opera Rinaldo)
W. A. Mozart – Divertimento D Major, KV 136
W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate Jubilate)
W. A. Mozart – Queen of the Night (from opera Magic Flute)
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)
Duration of concert 65 minutes.
Koncert se uskuteční v Grégrově sále v Obecním domě v Praze.
