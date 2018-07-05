Beethoven & Mozart

Beethoven & Mozart

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 5.7.2018 v 20:00 hod. (čtvrtek)
Vstupné:

1000 Kč

5červenec čtvrtek 20:00

Žánr: koncertyhudba koncert praha vážná hudba obecní dům

L.van Beethoven:

Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 40 G dur

Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 50 F dur

W.A.Mozart:

Divertimento in D KV 136

  1. Allegro
  2. Andante
  3. Presto

W.A.Mozart:

Koncert pro housle a orchestr A dur c.5 KV 219

1. Allegro

2.Adagio

3.Rondeau

