Beethoven & Mozart
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
1000 Kč
5červenec čtvrtek 20:00
L.van Beethoven:
Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 40 G dur
Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 50 F dur
W.A.Mozart:
Divertimento in D KV 136
- Allegro
- Andante
- Presto
W.A.Mozart:
Koncert pro housle a orchestr A dur c.5 KV 219
1. Allegro
2.Adagio
3.Rondeau
