Christmas Vivaldi In Smetana Hall
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
29prosinec sobota 20:00
A. Corelli – Christmas Pastorale
J. F. Wade – Adeste Fideles
A. Adam – O Holy Night
J. L. Pierpont – Jingle Bells
F. X. Gruber – Silent Night
W. A. Mozart – Ave Verum Corpus
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)
Dvořák Symphony Orchestra Prague
Duration of concert 65 minutes.
