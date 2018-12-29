Christmas Vivaldi In Smetana Hall

Christmas Vivaldi In Smetana Hall

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 29.12.2018 v 20:00 hod. (sobota)

A. Corelli – Christmas Pastorale
J. F. Wade – Adeste Fideles
A. Adam – O Holy Night
J. L. Pierpont – Jingle Bells
F. X. Gruber – Silent Night
W. A. Mozart – Ave Verum Corpus
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)

Dvořák Symphony Orchestra Prague

Duration of concert 65 minutes.

