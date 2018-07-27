Mozart, Smetana, Dvořák

Mozart, Smetana, Dvořák

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 27.7.2018 (pátek) 31.8.2018

27červenec pátek 20:00

Žánr: koncertyhudba koncert praha obecní dům vážná hudba mozart dvořák smetana

Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague – Mozart | Smetana | Dvořák

The Municipal House – Smetana Hall

Program:

W.A.Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro | Overture

B.Smetana
My Country | Moldau (Vltava)

A.Dvořák
The Symphony No. 9 in E minor, „From the New World,“ Op. 95
Adagio | Allegro molto
Largo
Molto vivace | Poco sostenuto
Allegro con fuoco

Duration of concert: cca 60 min.

27.7.2018 20:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
31.8.2018 20:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
