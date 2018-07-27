Mozart, Smetana, Dvořák
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
27červenec pátek 20:00
Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague – Mozart | Smetana | Dvořák
The Municipal House – Smetana Hall
Program:
W.A.Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro | Overture
B.Smetana
My Country | Moldau (Vltava)
A.Dvořák
The Symphony No. 9 in E minor, „From the New World,“ Op. 95
Adagio | Allegro molto
Largo
Molto vivace | Poco sostenuto
Allegro con fuoco
Duration of concert: cca 60 min.
