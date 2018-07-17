Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 17.7.2018 (úterý) 23.8.2018

17červenec úterý 20:00

Žánr: koncertyhudba koncert praha obecní dům vážná hudba mozart dvořák

W.A. Mozart – Overture – The Magic Flute

W.A. Mozart – A Little Night Music – I. Allegro

W.A. Mozart – Arie of Constance – Abduction from Seraglio

A. Dvořák – Slavonic Dance No. 10

A. Dvořák – Humoreska

A. Dvořák – Polonaise – Opera Rusalka

A. Dvořák – My Mother Taught Me

Johann Strauss – Emperor Waltz

Johann Strauss – Pizzicato Polka

Johann Strauss – The Bat Arie – Dear Mr. Marquis

Johann Strauss – Under Thunder and Lightning

Johann Strauss – Radetzky March

Další termíny akce

17.7.2018 20:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
22.7.2018 20:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
29.7.2018 20:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
10.8.2018 20:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
12.8.2018 20:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
19.8.2018 20:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
23.8.2018 20:00 (čtvrtek) Přidat do kalendáře

