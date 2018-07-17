Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
17červenec úterý 20:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
W.A. Mozart – Overture – The Magic Flute
W.A. Mozart – A Little Night Music – I. Allegro
W.A. Mozart – Arie of Constance – Abduction from Seraglio
A. Dvořák – Slavonic Dance No. 10
A. Dvořák – Humoreska
A. Dvořák – Polonaise – Opera Rusalka
A. Dvořák – My Mother Taught Me
Johann Strauss – Emperor Waltz
Johann Strauss – Pizzicato Polka
Johann Strauss – The Bat Arie – Dear Mr. Marquis
Johann Strauss – Under Thunder and Lightning
Johann Strauss – Radetzky March
Více informací o akci Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák na www akce
Další termíny akce
Podobné akce
23červen sobota 18:00
23červen sobota 20:00
The Best Of Classics
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
24červen neděle 18:00
Beethoven & Mozart
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
Ubytování v okolí akce Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák
Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)
Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)