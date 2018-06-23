The Best Of Classics
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
23červen sobota 20:00
W.A.Mozart: Little night music
G.F.Handel: Largo from Xerxes Opera
A.Vivaldi: Symphonia in G
P.Mascagni: Intermezzo sinfonico
J.Brahms: Hungarian Dance
J.Pachelbel: Canon
J.S.Bach: Air
A.Dvorak: Largo z 9.Symphony („From new World“)
A.Dvorak: 2 walces
J.Strauss. Pizzicato polka
