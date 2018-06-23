W.A.Mozart: Little night music G.F.Handel: Largo from Xerxes Opera A.Vivaldi: Symphonia in G P.Mascagni: Intermezzo sinfonico J.Brahms: Hungarian Dance J.Pachelbel: Canon J.S.Bach: Air A.Dvorak: Largo z 9.Symphony („From new World“) A.Dvorak: 2 walces J.Strauss. Pizzicato polka

Více informací o akci The Best Of Classics na www akce

Další termíny akce