The Best Of Classics

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 23.6.2018 (sobota) 29.8.2018

23červen sobota 20:00

W.A.Mozart: Little night music

G.F.Handel: Largo from Xerxes Opera

A.Vivaldi: Symphonia in G

P.Mascagni: Intermezzo sinfonico

J.Brahms: Hungarian Dance

J.Pachelbel: Canon

J.S.Bach: Air

A.Dvorak: Largo z 9.Symphony („From new World“)

A.Dvorak: 2 walces

J.Strauss. Pizzicato polka

23.6.2018 20:00 (sobota)
30.6.2018 20:00 (sobota)
2.7.2018 20:00 (pondělí)
10.7.2018 20:00 (úterý)
12.7.2018 20:00 (čtvrtek)
18.7.2018 20:00 (středa)
20.7.2018 18:00 (pátek)
26.7.2018 20:00 (čtvrtek)
30.7.2018 20:00 (pondělí)
1.8.2018 18:00 (středa)
5.8.2018 20:00 (neděle)
7.8.2018 20:00 (úterý)
9.8.2018 20:00 (čtvrtek)
14.8.2018 20:00 (úterý)
16.8.2018 20:00 (čtvrtek)
20.8.2018 18:00 (pondělí)
22.8.2018 18:00 (středa)
27.8.2018 18:00 (pondělí)
29.8.2018 20:00 (středa)
