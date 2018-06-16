Less Than Jake - Futurum Music Bar Praha

Mighty Sounds společně s Conspiracy Concerts přiváží další lahůdku!

Americká skapunková legenda Less Than Jake přijede po dlouhých 10 letech do Prahy představit své poslední EP “Sound The Alarm”, které v únoru minulého roku vydali jako oslavu čtvrtstoletí na scéně.

Take all your friends…even though all of them are metalheads… cause you will remember this show for The Rest of your life….