Prague Summer Nights: Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
Praha 1, Alšovo nábřeží 12
400 Kč – 800 Kč
18červen pondělí 19:30
Prague Summer Nights 2018: Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
Benjamin Zander – conductor
Program:
- BUTTERWORTH, GEORGE (1885–1916) The Banks of Green Willow (1913)
- RAVEL, MAURICE (1875–1937) La Valse (1919)
- MAHLER, GUSTAV (1860–1911) Symphony No. 9 (1909)
