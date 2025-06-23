HOLY COW! - Sundeep Bhardwaj | Standup Comedy | Olomouc

An immigrant's epic adventure across race, religion, language and international borders. This show is hilarious, original and refreshing. Sundeep was born in India, but now identifies as a Luxembourger. With his unique style of comedic storytelling, Sundeep has entertained audiences with his misadventures as an Indian immigrant, from being married to a Polish woman and getting thrown out of a church, to being mistaken for a kidnapper. Growing up with a disability, he was terrified of public speaking, but now he jokes about disability, mostly because he can. Sundeep is also a writer and actor, and recently had the pleasure of getting brutally murdered on a Netflix show, which made a lot of people very happy. Especially his ex-wife. He has toured and performed all over Europe and India, including sold out shows at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

**************** Tickets online - 150 CZK Tickets at door - 200 CZK You can also reserve a ticket at 150 CZK by clicking on "Going", and pay at the door in cash. **************** Press Reviews "Original and Refreshing" - Luxembourg Times "The story telling is what makes this show fabulous" - City Savvy "Refreshing, and outrageously funny" - Hush Hush Comedy, Barcelona