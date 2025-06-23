HOLY COW! - Sundeep Bhardwaj | Standup Comedy | Olomouc

Adresa:

Olomouc, Horní náměstí 23

Termín: 8.7.2023 v 20:00 hod. (sobota)
Vstupné:

150/200,-

8červenec sobota 20:00

Žánr: divadlostand up comedy show zábava humor Olomouc

An immigrant's epic adventure across race, religion, language and international borders. This show is hilarious, original and refreshing. Sundeep was born in India, but now identifies as a Luxembourger. With his unique style of comedic storytelling, Sundeep has entertained audiences with his misadventures as an Indian immigrant, from being married to a Polish woman and getting thrown out of a church, to being mistaken for a kidnapper. Growing up with a disability, he was terrified of public speaking, but now he jokes about disability, mostly because he can. Sundeep is also a writer and actor, and recently had the pleasure of getting brutally murdered on a Netflix show, which made a lot of people very happy. Especially his ex-wife. He has toured and performed all over Europe and India, including sold out shows at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

**************** Tickets online - 150 CZK Tickets at door - 200 CZK You can also reserve a ticket at 150 CZK by clicking on "Going", and pay at the door in cash. **************** Press Reviews "Original and Refreshing" - Luxembourg Times "The story telling is what makes this show fabulous" - City Savvy "Refreshing, and outrageously funny" - Hush Hush Comedy, Barcelona

Více informací o akci HOLY COW! - Sundeep Bhardwaj | Standup Comedy | Olomouc na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

