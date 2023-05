Open-Mic Night at Bluesbar Garch

Do you want to try your hand on stand-up comedy? Have you got jokes to share? Are you a frustrated human being that needs some attention? Or do you just want to hang out with people and have a good time? If you say 'yes' to any of the questions above, this is an event for you. We look for brave souls to perform 5-7 min set on stage. Drop me a line if you want to perform! Or just show up if you want to watch!