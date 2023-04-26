Friends With Mics - English Friendly

Friends with Mics is a storytelling show, stories that are true...Well…sometimes true, other times exaggerated a little bit. Some may be modest or theatrical, but no matter how they are told, it's going to be a highly entertaining! Four comedians take a night off from telling jokes to share stories about their life and experiences. Audience participation is not only welcomed, it's encouraged! Have a question about a story? Wondering what was going through their head? Curious to know what happened before or after? THIS is your chance because YOU, the audience gets to ask these or any other questions you might have for the storytellers! If you think that there is a talented storyteller dwelling inside of you or think you have a really good story to tell– talk to one of the hosts, we would love to arrange some stage time and maybe help you with your story. Tickets: https://goout.net/cs/friends-with-mics/szykymv/. 200czk in advance 250czk at the door Featuring: Terry Norman (IRL) Erik Beckett (USA) Kiro Nushev (MKD) Eddie McCormack (IRL)