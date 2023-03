Stand-up Open Mic Night

Do you want to perform stand-up comedy? If so, this event is for you! Do you want to hear your local "Olomoucans" telling funny stories on stage? If so, this event is for you! Do you simply want to hang out with people and have a good night out? If so, this event is for you! Join us of a fun night with your neighbours cracking jokes on stage. If you want to perform, drop us a line. As with all good things in life, this event is FREE.