Farshad Farzankia & Frederik Næblerød: LAZY 8

The exhibition LAZY 8 presents the works of Danish artists Frederik Næblerød and Farshad Farzankia. Although they have emerged on the Scandinavian art scene only recently, they have already had a number of exhibitions at major institutions. Farzankia and Næblerød are defining a new path for spontaneous abstract painting, but they are also dedicated to creating objects out of ceramics. They have a stable position in Scandinavia and are gradually establishing themselves on the wider international art scene.
LAZY 8 is a symbol of infinity and strength in the repetition of everyday existence. It is also a statement that shows that art transcends systems, ideologies and historical events. It transcends the schematization of styles and periods and defies theorization and intellectualization. It refers to the primal artistic expressions that our ancestors created in caves. It celebrates the long tradition of expressing oneself through images, creating shapes and the overwhelming urge to communicate through unrestrained creativity.
Curator: Christian Kortegaard Madsen
