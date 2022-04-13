Czechmates Stand-up: Olomouc English Comedy

Adresa:

Olomouc, Jungmannova 3

Termín: 13.4.2022 v 19:30 hod. (středa)
Vstupné:

250 / 200 Kč

13duben středa 19:30

Žánr: ostatní akcestand-up comedy show Olomouc

Czechmates is a fantastic comedy show performed by foreign comedians based in the Czech Republic talking about their weird and wonderful experiences living in this amazing country! Whether it’s the language, the history, the beer or Czech fearlessness, this country always has something special to offer! So if you’re Czech, come along and find out why this country is so great, and if you’re a foreigner living here, come and join in the fun of all the weird and wonderful things this country has to offer!

Your headliner is Luke Ryan (Ireland) with performances from Sean Riordain (USA), José Carlos Moreno (Mexico) and Grant Gallacher (Scotland). Come see the show that has taken Prague and Brno by storm as we rock Telegraph, Olomouc on our mission to bring uproarious laughter to all the corners of the Czech Republic!

Tickets are available at GoOut or at the Telegraph Gallery reception.

Více informací o akci Czechmates Stand-up: Olomouc English Comedy na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

