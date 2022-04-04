Boiling point (English only)

Adresa:

Olomouc, Jungmannova 3

Termín: 4.4.2022 v 18:00 hod. (pondělí)
Vstupné:

130 / 100 Kč

4duben pondělí 18:00

Žánr: filmdrama thriller kino Olomouc

Boiling Point is a 2021 British drama film directed by Philip Barantini. It is a one-shot film set in a restaurant kitchen. Enter the relentless pressure of a restaurant kitchen as a head chef wrangles his team on the busiest day of the year. 

Bod varu / Boiling Point
Drama / Thriller
Velká Británie, 2021, 92 min
Režie: Philip Barantini
original audio with english subtitles

