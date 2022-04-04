Boiling point (English only)

Boiling Point is a 2021 British drama film directed by Philip Barantini. It is a one-shot film set in a restaurant kitchen. Enter the relentless pressure of a restaurant kitchen as a head chef wrangles his team on the busiest day of the year.

Bod varu / Boiling Point

Drama / Thriller

Velká Británie, 2021, 92 min

Režie: Philip Barantini

original audio with english subtitles