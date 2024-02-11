Exhibition Opening "Feeling Breathless"

Adresa:

Špindlerův Mlýn, Bedřichov 106, Harmony Club Hotel

Termín: 11.2.2024 v 19:30 hod. (neděle)
Vstupné:

150 Kč

11únor neděle 19:30

Žánr: výstavyumění fotografie Špindlerův Mlýn

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Špindlerův Mlýn - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Documentary black and white photographs capturing four seasons of the energetic farmer Zdeněk Jiřička (*1937), a true expert of his subregion, who lives in symbiosis with nature and says, 'I am already the third generation here. Well, and I will end it up here.' A highlander who, with perspective, equanimity, and infectious humor, continues his demanding work and who has been living the same life for over 80 years. The exhibition is part of the cultural heritage of the Giant Mountains. PROGRAM • Opening of the Grand Traveling Exhibition. • Short documentary movie about Mr. Jiřička, who still lives “forgotten Giant Mountains.” • Discussion with the exhibition authors.

Galerie a muzea - Špindlerův Mlýn Akce v obci Špindlerův Mlýn

  • Muzeum kostek

    Špindlerův mlýn, Špindlerův Mlýn, Bedřichov 22

Podobné akce

10únor sobota 19:30

Vernisáž: fotografická výstava

, Bedřichov 106, Harmony Club Hotel Výstava

16úno - 26kvěcelý den

Olbram Pavlíček | Korpsepunx: stress prosthetics

, Velké náměstí 139 Výstava

16úno - 26kvěcelý den

Diferencované struktury

, Velké náměstí 139 Výstava

8říj - 26kvěcelý den

Hledá se mistrovské dílo

, Velké náměstí 139 Výstava

Naše tipy...

13čvc 15:00

Mirai Summer Fest 2024

Akce na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat