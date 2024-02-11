Exhibition Opening "Feeling Breathless"
Špindlerův Mlýn, Bedřichov 106, Harmony Club Hotel
150 Kč
11únor neděle 19:30
Documentary black and white photographs capturing four seasons of the energetic farmer Zdeněk Jiřička (*1937), a true expert of his subregion, who lives in symbiosis with nature and says, 'I am already the third generation here. Well, and I will end it up here.' A highlander who, with perspective, equanimity, and infectious humor, continues his demanding work and who has been living the same life for over 80 years. The exhibition is part of the cultural heritage of the Giant Mountains. PROGRAM • Opening of the Grand Traveling Exhibition. • Short documentary movie about Mr. Jiřička, who still lives “forgotten Giant Mountains.” • Discussion with the exhibition authors.
