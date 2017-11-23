China as a real challenge

China as a real challenge

Adresa:

Brno, Lidická 50

Termín: 23.11.2017 v 18:30 hod. (čtvrtek)
Vstupné:

0,-

23listopad čtvrtek 18:30

Žánr: ostatní akce

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Brno - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

As China is such a huge country with so many specifics It might be not easy to find your place there. What are the customs? Why volunteering is not really common there?  What are the daily challenges? Come to listen about the personal experience with studying chinese and volunteering.

Více informací o akci China as a real challenge na  www akce

Kulturní centra - Brno Akce v obci Brno

Podobné akce

26říjen čtvrtek 18:30

Vyrob si svůj stát

, Brno Film

15listopad středa 18:30

Ada na radnici

, Brno Film

22listopad středa 18:30

Do Norska za roční EVS zkušeností

, Brno Ostatní

Ubytování v okolí akce China as a real challenge

Hotel Slovan Brno (401 metrů)

Hotel Amphone Brno (485 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Brně

3lis 20:00

Paulie Garand/Live Band Tour 2017

19lis 19:00

Bryan Adams v Brně

Akce v Brně na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Tulip Restaurant Tulip Restaurant Brno (667 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat