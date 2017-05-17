1.6.2017 v 18:30 hod. (čtvrtek)
Life-changing experience abroad
Would you like to get work experience abroad? What should you know about Erasmus + program, how to apply for a grant and how to get ready for such life experience?
Sylwia from Poland who has spent 4 months in Brno during her internship, will talk about her work-abroad challenge and experience she gained. Program is in English.
