Life-changing experience abroad

Brno, Lidická 50

1.6.2017 v 18:30 hod. (čtvrtek)

zdarma

Life-changing experience abroad

Would you like to get work experience abroad? What should you know about Erasmus + program, how to apply for a grant and how to get ready for such life experience?

Sylwia from Poland who has spent 4 months in Brno during her internship, will talk about her work-abroad challenge and experience she gained. Program is in English.

