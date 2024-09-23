Cyber Threat Intelligence Symposium

Cyber Threat Intelligence Symposium

Adresa:

Brno, Kounicova 65a

Termín: 23.9.2024 v 09:00 hod. (pondělí)
Vstupné:

zdarma, nutná registrace

23září pondělí 09:00

Žánr: výstavy

Cyber Threat Intelligence Symposium se uskuteční 23. září 2024 v Moravské zemské knihovně v Brně a nabídne hlubší vhled do problematiky kybernetických hrozeb a inovací. ENGLISH BELOW.

Akce přivítá odborníky na kybernetiku, včetně velitele Informačních a kybernetických sil Radka Haratka a Ronalda T. Keohanea (Assistant Secretary of Defense For Manpower and Reserve Affairs, USA). Symposium se zaměří na klíčová témata, jako jsou prediktivní modely kybernetických hrozeb či dopad umělé inteligence a strojového učení na kybernetické hrozby.

Sympozium proběhne v angličtině a pro účast je nutná registrace do 20. září na e-mailu ctis@dsih.org.

ENGLISH:

ATTENTION! Registration is required to attend this event. Let us know you are coming on ctis@dsih.org no later than 20th September 2024. Cyberspace creates unprecedented opportunities for our world's development. That progress also brings up new challenges and vulnerabilities. These are prone to be exploited by malicious actors. How can we defend? How DO we defend? How do cyber threat intelligence (CTI), AI, machine learning and talent management help in predicting and preventing cyber threats and making our networks safe(r)? This event is organized by the Czech Cyber and Information Warfare Command (CIWC).

Speakers will include: -GEN Radek Haratek, Commander of CIWC -Honorable Ronald T. Keohane, US Assistant Secretary of Defense For Manpower and Reserve Affairs -and US experts on current and future state of cybersecurity in both public and military sphere.

Více informací o akci Cyber Threat Intelligence Symposium na  www akce

Galerie a muzea - Brno Akce v obci Brno

