Současný tanec a kreativní taneční divadlo . Lazaro Godoy

Intensive Workshop series with movement artist/choreographer Lazaro Godoy (Cuba/USA/EU) emphasizes a body that tunes to instinctual abilities of physical poignance and untamed expresiveness brought to the surface by guiding a resourceful flow of energy based on playfully multilayered constant movement (Perpetual Mobility Practice).

The intention of BrookDale Workshops is to generate individual and group creative research based on performative choreographic tasks from its movement vocabulary, imagination, theatrical platform and endured challenges.